Fadaat Media Group and Mango TV Sign MoU to Strengthen Cooperation in Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Media Production

Fadaat Media Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mango TV, one of China’s leading digital media and audiovisual entertainment platforms, to establish a strategic partnership and explore opportunities for cooperation in technology, content and media production across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The MoU was signed in the presence of Mr. Maayed Dib, CEO of Fadaat Media Group, and Mr. Yunjiang Liu, Chief Information Officer at Mango TV, on the sidelines of MWC26 Doha.

The partnership reflects both parties’ commitment to leveraging their respective expertise and capabilities by combining Mango TV’s technological and production capabilities with Fadaat Media Group’s regional expertise, media network and extensive presence across the Arab world.

The proposed areas of cooperation include access to and the use of Mango TV’s artificial intelligence platforms in video editing, translation and content generation, including drama development, media production and content restoration, alongside technical support and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

The MoU also provides for exploring opportunities to stream a selection of Mango TV’s drama productions across the MENA region through Fadaat Media Group’s network and platforms. Other areas of potential collaboration include the localization of Chinese content for Arabic-speaking audiences, co-productions, and the development of original content and media and entertainment formats tailored to the interests of audiences in the region.

In terms of business development, the two parties aim to leverage Fadaat Media Group’s regional presence and industry relationships to introduce and market Mango TV’s AI solutions and technologies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Arab media markets. The MoU also opens the door to exploring training opportunities, knowledge exchange and cooperation in technology, production and content.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Maayed Dib, CEO of Fadaat Media Group, said: “This MoU represents an important step towards expanding our international partnership network and benefiting from the expertise and capabilities of media and technology organizations around the world. Through our cooperation with Mango TV, we look forward to exploring new opportunities in technology, production and content development, helping to strengthen the presence of Arabic content and create broader avenues for media collaboration between the Arab world and China.”

Mr. Yunjiang Liu, Chief Information Officer at Mango TV, added: “We see this partnership with Fadaat Media Group as an important opportunity to expand our cooperation across the MENA region and benefit from its media expertise and extensive regional presence. We look forward to working together to explore opportunities to apply AI technologies to content development and media production, foster cultural and creative exchange, and deliver content that meets the evolving expectations of audiences across the region.”

The MoU reflects Fadaat Media Group’s commitment to expanding cooperation with international media and technology organizations and exploring new solutions and technologies that can support the development of the media industry and strengthen its production and technical capabilities. It also creates new opportunities to develop Arabic content and reach wider audiences across the region.



