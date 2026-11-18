Under the patronage and presence of Her Excellency Mrs. Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, Minister of Education and Higher Education, Qatar Finance and Business Academy, in collaboration with Northumbria University, celebrated the graduation of its eighth cohort of bachelor's and master's programs students. Several dignitaries and top officials from Qatar attended the occasion.

The eighth cohort included 362 graduates across 6 academic programs at the bachelor’s and master’s levels, bringing the total number of QFBA graduates since the launch of its partnership with Northumbria University in 2018 to 1206.

On this occasion, Dr. Khalifa Al-Salahi Al-Yafai, CEO of Qatar Finance and Business Academy, congratulated the graduates of the eighth cohort, emphasizing that the graduation of this new group marks an important milestone in the Academy’s journey and its academic partnership with Northumbria University. He noted that it reflects QFBA’s continued commitment to developing highly qualified professionals equipped with the knowledge, skills and ability to navigate the rapid changes shaping the business and financial sectors.

Al-Yafai emphasized that investing in people remains at the heart of Qatar’s national development journey, as the most sustainable path towards a diversified and competitive economy built on knowledge and innovation. He also highlighted the importance of higher education in developing talent capable of responding to labor market needs and contributing effectively to the achievement of Qatar National Vision 2030.

He also added that the partnership with Northumbria University represents a model of collaboration in knowledge transfer, capacity building and the exchange of expertise, as well as in developing academic programs that meet international standards while responding to the needs of Qatar’s economy and labor market. He noted that the graduation of 50 international students this year, bringing the total number of international graduates to 65, reflects growing confidence in the Academy’s programs and its ability to provide a diverse educational environment that combines international academic standards with the needs of Qatar and the wider region.

This year’s graduates completed 6 academic programs: BSc (Hons) Finance & Investment Management; BA (Hons) International Banking & Finance; MSc in Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management; MSc Business Analytics; MSc in Finance; and MSc Digital Marketing.

It is worth noting that Qatar Finance and Business Academy inaugurated Northumbria University in Qatar in 2018. With almost 35,000 students from 140 countries, Northumbria University is one of the biggest and most established public universities in the United Kingdom. With more than 135 years of illustrious academic history, top professional bodies around the world have approved its programs. The university's contribution to graduate employment has earned it recognition as one of the top 10 universities in the United Kingdom.

Northumbria University offers a range of degree programs across diverse disciplines, particularly in financial, accounting, and banking sciences.



