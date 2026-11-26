Dubai is gearing up for 11 days of spectacular festivities to celebrate the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad, bringing residents and visitors a packed calendar of fireworks, live concerts, cultural performances, dazzling light displays and family-friendly activities.

Running from November 26 to December 6, 2026, the celebrations will take place across shopping malls, popular attractions, neighbourhoods and iconic landmarks throughout the emirate.

Private-sector employees in Dubai will enjoy two official public holidays on Wednesday, December 2, and Thursday, December 3. Meanwhile, public-sector employees and private school students will benefit from a five-day long weekend, making it an ideal opportunity to enjoy the celebrations with family and friends.