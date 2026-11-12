A college diploma is one of those things that everyone cherishes, because you worked so hard for it. Unfortunately, life can get in the way. Maybe you lose the diploma, or you got it damaged to the point where it can’t be repaired, and you need to replace it. The question is, what can you do if you just lost your college diploma? What are the options, and what alternatives do you have if there’s no college diploma anymore? Thankfully, there are some things to consider, and here's what you need to know.



Remember the degree has not disappeared

Granted, you lost the diploma, but you just lost the document. You haven’t lost the degree. You can ask for a replacement, and you can also have access to the transcripts and other things. So yes, you can still use the degree, you just lost the document showcasing your knowledge and expertise. Yet that expertise and knowledge are still there, which is a crucial part of this entire process.



Contract the registrar or the records office

The reason why you want to do that is because you need to request a replacement diploma. The registrar usually manages the academic records, transcripts, and that is where you are getting the diploma reissue process started. Visiting the college or university will help quite a lot here. Some of the institutions will allow graduates to request a replacement online, and they might have a paper form, a notarized signature, a copy of the photo identification, etc.

If you are not sure what office handles the request, you can go to the main information line of the university. Then, you explain that you want a replacement diploma and you ask for the right procedure. The staff should be able to guide you towards the right spot, and then it will be much easier to ensure that you are getting the assistance you are looking for.

When you get a replacement, usually that comes with a processing time, fee, documentation and other things. But the team at the university will let you know exactly how much it costs and all the other things that you need to take into consideration here. Otherwise, there will be problems that arise, and you want to address those to the best of your capabilities.



Understand the replacement policies and fees

As we mentioned earlier, every institution is free to add its own policies when it comes to replacing a diploma. There are institutions that will offer a replacement free of charge. Others require a fee, depending on the situation. It might cost you quite a lot if you need international delivery, special packaging, printing and so on. So yes, costs can be all over the place in this situation, which is why you may want to address the situation firsthand.

Processing times will also vary quite a lot. Replacements might take a few days to be issued, a few weeks, etc. Again, it will differ based on the institution at hand. But you always want to ask beforehand, just to be on the safe side. That way, you will know all the details and you don’t have to worry about any issue. It makes sense, and it can alleviate any issues that can potentially arise.



Request an official transcript

If you need any proof quickly and the processing time is long, then you can request an official transcript. That one is still valid, because it shows the courses completed, degree awarded, credit hours, grades earned and so on. Naturally, this is a good thing to have, until you get the replacement degree. We highly recommend going this route when you are waiting for a replacement, just to be on the safe side.

Then there’s also the option to get a degree verification letter. The document is good because it confirms the major or program, degree, your name and date or graduation. It can also get signed by the registrar or it can be issued via an official verification system. That’s a good approach to have, and it might actively be a useful solution, if you take it into account.

Use the digital credentials where possible, too. Since there are lots of universities these days that can offer digital credentials, it makes sense to use them. They have a secure system in place, and many other things that will show it’s your degree, and nothing is faked. That on its own can make a major difference, and it’s exactly why you want to take it all into account, as it matters quite a lot.



What if the college closed or it changed names?

That does become an issue, because it adds complications to the replacement process. The student records of a closed college are not thrown away. They are just moved to another institution, the government archive and so on. Basically, what you need to do is figure out where those records went, and then it will all be ok. Even if a physical replacement for the document is no longer available, you can still get an official transcript from the records custodian. That’s the best case scenario, and it’s still very much a valid option.



Get another diploma

Of course, you also have the option to use a service like ValidGrad and recreate the original diploma with all the original details. It’s actually a great option to consider because it’s not very expensive, and you can still enjoy all the benefits of the diploma. It becomes the go-to option if you can’t be offered a replacement for some reason. And in general, it’s very much similar or identical to the original.



Closing thoughts

There’s no denying that losing your college diploma can be very frustrating, and also challenging situation. What you want to do is to seek a replacement diploma, if possible. If you can’t get one for some reason, you can use services like ValidGrad, which can help recreate the diploma so you can have another one ready to use when necessary!

