Another weekend is here, and Doha has plenty going on! From racing and endurance challenges to cricket, football and a family-friendly show on stage, this week's lineup is packed with action. Prefer to slow things down? There are open-air movies, a winter market, a perfume exhibition and a gathering of inspiring women to enjoy. Friday is especially busy, so whether you're heading out with family, friends or on your own, there's a lot to fit in.

Check out this weekend's events below and see what fits your plans.

<p>