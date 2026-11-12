Things to do this Weekend in Doha (12 - 14 November 2026)

Another weekend is here, and Doha has plenty to keep you busy! From sunrise cycling and beachfront family fun to food festival, outdoor adventures, and world-class sporting action, this week’s lineup has something for every pace. Prefer to slow things down? There are fashion showcase, hands-on art sessions, and a cosy evening under the stars to look forward to. Whether you’re heading out with the family, meeting friends, or enjoying a day on your own, there’s a lot to explore.

Check out this weekend’s events below and see what fits your plans.

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