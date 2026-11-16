UK, Australia, Canada and Italy Call for Urgent Humanitarian Access to Gaza

London, November 16, 2026 : The foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Italy have warned that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip remains dire as winter approaches, urging Israel to allow the immediate and unimpeded delivery of aid.

In a joint statement published on the British government's website on Sunday, the ministers said recent flooding had added to the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, warning that the first winter storm was only the beginning of worsening weather conditions.

They stressed that people across the territory urgently need shelter and humanitarian assistance, noting that around 150,000 tents and other essential supplies remain held at the border and have not been allowed into Gaza.

The ministers said the situation could still be addressed before winter fully sets in, calling on Israeli authorities to end delays and facilitate the rapid delivery of humanitarian assistance throughout the territory.

They also urged the reopening of border crossings and the entry of tents, alongside dual-use items required for humanitarian operations and early recovery efforts.

The statement concluded by calling on all parties to implement the Comprehensive Plan for Gaza, uphold the ceasefire and meet their obligations under international humanitarian law to ensure aid reaches those in need.

Source: QNA