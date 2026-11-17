Washington, November 17, 2026 : US President Donald Trump said on Monday that discussions on Iran and Ukraine will be among the key topics at the upcoming trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for November 19 in China's Shenzhen.

Speaking to reporters at the start of his Asian tour, Trump outlined several issues expected to feature in the talks, including nuclear disarmament, the conflict involving Iran, the situation in Ukraine, and economic and trade matters.

The three leaders are due to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning described the meeting as significant, saying the three presidents would hold an in-depth exchange of views on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in relations among major countries.

Source: QNA