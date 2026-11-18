Ankara, November 18, 2026 : Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met with their Syrian counterparts, Asaad Hassan Al Shaibani and Major General Murhaf Abu Qasra, on Tuesday to discuss regional and international developments, along with matters of mutual concern.

The discussions also covered bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Al Shaibani reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to further developing relations.

The two sides also emphasised the importance of respecting Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, ending Israeli attacks, and complying with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement as part of efforts to promote regional stability.

Source: QNA