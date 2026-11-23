Brasilia, November 23, 2026 : At least five people have been killed and more than 250 injured after a severe storm swept through the town of Tupancireta in Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.

Brazil's Civil Defense said the storm tore roofs off buildings and damaged around 8,000 homes, as well as the local hospital and several schools. Thousands of utility poles were also brought down.

The country's National Institute of Meteorology reported that wind speeds reached 114 kilometers per hour.

Severe weather conditions, including strong winds, hail and heavy rainfall, have affected around 30 municipalities across Rio Grande do Sul, according to the report.

Source: QNA