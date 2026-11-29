Madrid, November 29, 2026 : Voters across Spain headed to the polls on Sunday to elect members of the Congress of Deputies and Senate in a snap general election that will determine the country's next government.

The contest centres on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), the opposition People's Party (PP), led by Alberto Nunez Feijoo, and Vox. Key campaign issues include housing affordability, the rising cost of living, immigration and the economy.

Sanchez called the early election after Congress rejected two government decrees concerning rental housing on October 2, amid growing tensions between his minority government and opposition and regional parties over its economic and social policies.

Housing affordability has emerged as a major issue during the campaign, with rising rents and living costs weighing on households. Other concerns include immigration, public services, the aftermath of two deadly railway accidents and a nationwide power outage.

Seeking another term after more than eight years in office, Sanchez has highlighted economic growth, rising wages and declining unemployment as achievements of his government.

The PP has focused its campaign on improving governance, addressing corruption and tightening immigration policies. Vox, meanwhile, has called for stricter immigration controls, tax cuts and the transfer of powers currently held by Spain's regional governments back to the central administration.

Approximately 38.7 million people are eligible to vote in the election.

Source: QNA