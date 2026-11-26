Doha, November 26, 2026 : Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, will host the second edition of the Qatar Advancements in Pediatric Excellence (QAPEX 2026) conference from December 4 to 5, 2026, bringing together healthcare professionals and specialists to explore developments in pediatric medicine.

Held under the theme "Shaping the Future of Child Health Through Innovation, Collaboration, and Excellence," the conference builds on the inaugural edition held in 2025 and reflects Sidra Medicine's efforts to advance pediatric healthcare in Qatar and the wider region through clinical excellence, education and multidisciplinary collaboration.

The event will gather pediatricians, physicians, researchers, nurses, pharmacists, allied health professionals and healthcare leaders to exchange knowledge, examine emerging developments in pediatric medicine and address clinical challenges affecting children's health and well-being.

Dr. Ahmed Al Hammadi, Chair of Pediatrics at Sidra Medicine and Chair of the QAPEX 2026 Scientific Committee, said advancing pediatric healthcare requires continuous learning, scientific innovation and collaboration across medical specialties.

He said the conference serves as a platform connecting emerging scientific evidence with everyday clinical practice, equipping healthcare professionals with knowledge and practical tools to deliver safer, more effective and personalised care. He added that the initiative aims to improve health outcomes for children and contribute to a stronger pediatric healthcare system in Qatar and beyond.

The two-day scientific programme will feature more than 25 interactive presentations, in addition to plenary lectures, expert panel discussions, practical workshops and breakout sessions led by regional and international specialists.

Topics on the agenda include childhood obesity, food allergies, pediatric neurological disorders, congenital infections, developments in gene therapy and precision medicine, and the role of digital technologies in children's health and well-being.

Interactive workshops will also address clinical decision-making, early diagnosis, referral pathways and evidence-based treatment approaches. Participants will explore developments in pediatric research and clinical guidelines, with a focus on their application in daily healthcare practice.

Through education and knowledge exchange, QAPEX 2026 supports Sidra Medicine's wider mission to advance specialised healthcare, strengthen medical expertise and contribute to a sustainable healthcare system in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Source: QNA