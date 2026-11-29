Seoul, November 29, 2026 : Samsung Electronics is preparing to unveil its first humanoid robot at the CES 2027 technology exhibition in Las Vegas, as the South Korean technology giant explores new growth opportunities in robotics.

Industry officials said on Sunday that the company plans to present the robot to the public at the event, scheduled to take place from January 6 to 9, 2027. The announcement follows a demonstration of a humanoid robot prototype to Samsung's board of directors last week.

The demonstration was held on Thursday at the company's robotics research centre in southern Seoul. Board members were briefed on the prototype's full-body control capabilities and its ability to pick up and manipulate objects using its arms and hands.

Samsung established a dedicated robotics experience unit in July, which reports directly to Co-CEO Roh Tae-moon.

The company is believed to have applied precision machining and assembly technologies developed through its Galaxy foldable smartphone production to the robot's hands, potentially allowing it to handle objects with greater dexterity.

Samsung is placing particular emphasis on robotic hand manipulation, a key technical challenge for humanoid robots that need to grasp, rotate and reposition objects reliably, especially in manufacturing environments.

As competition in the global humanoid robotics industry increasingly focuses on practical task execution rather than simply walking and full-body movement, Samsung is positioning advanced robotic hand technology as a central element of its commercialisation strategy.

Source: QNA