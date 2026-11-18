Moscow, November 18, 2026 : Russia's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday that its forces had targeted infrastructure facilities at Ukraine's Port of Izmail and a cargo vessel heading towards Pivdennyi port in an overnight drone attack.

In a statement, the ministry said the strikes hit facilities at Izmail used to unload and store military supplies intended for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It also claimed that the targeted vessel was carrying dual-use cargo bound for Pivdennyi port.

The ministry said Russian forces had continued targeting industrial and transport facilities, vessels and storage sites since mid-July, arguing that these assets were being used to support Ukraine's military capabilities.

Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said approximately 8,000 vessels carrying military cargo had passed through the ports of Odesa over the past three years. He cited the alleged use of maritime routes to transport weapons as a reason for targeting the sites.

The developments come amid increased attacks on Black Sea ports and commercial vessels, raising concerns over maritime safety and international trade.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Monday that Russian strikes had damaged at least 1,600 port facilities and 260 civilian vessels, prompting calls for stronger protection of maritime and port infrastructure.

Source: QNA