Doha, November 19, 2026 : Qatar's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has welcomed an Omani delegation as part of Qatar Sustainability Week 2026, providing an opportunity to strengthen Gulf cooperation and share expertise in environmental sustainability.

The programme included a workshop examining sustainable practices in hosting sporting events and tournaments. Discussions focused on reducing environmental impact through efficient energy and water use, renewable energy, smart technologies and sustainable transport.

The workshop also highlighted Qatar's experience in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with particular attention to sustainable stadium design, resource management and the long-term utilisation of sports facilities.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured the LifeHub project in Msheireb Downtown Doha, launched by Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar. Members were introduced to the use of artificial intelligence and digital simulations to raise awareness about climate change, natural resource conservation, recycling and reducing food waste.

The programme also featured a lecture exploring the relationship between human health and healthy ecosystems, highlighting the role of technology in encouraging sustainable lifestyles.

The ministry said the visit forms part of its efforts to strengthen cooperation with Gulf institutions and exchange expertise in environmental awareness and the use of technology to advance sustainability, in support of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Source: QNA