Doha, November 18, 2026 : Qatar's mediation efforts to narrow differences between the United States and Iran are continuing, with a meeting with the Iranian side expected later on Tuesday to discuss proposals currently under consideration, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said.

Speaking at the Ministry's weekly media briefing, Al Ansari said developments on the ground and any escalation pose challenges to mediation efforts in any conflict.

He warned that the ongoing tensions in the Gulf region threaten freedom of navigation, the global economy and prospects for reaching an agreement that could prevent further escalation.

He called on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could undermine negotiations or make an agreement more difficult to achieve. Qatar, he stressed, remains committed to its role in mediation and continues to pursue diplomatic solutions.

Regarding the planned meeting with Iranian representatives, Al Ansari said it forms part of ongoing contacts and discussions aimed at bringing the parties' positions closer together and narrowing differences over the proposals on the table. Negotiating delegations and representatives from the parties have been meeting periodically as part of these efforts.

Addressing the consequences of a prolonged state of neither war nor peace, he said such a situation serves no party's interests. Its impact extends beyond regional economies and Gulf security to global energy markets, food security and international peace and stability.

He added that a prolonged deadlock would have serious consequences for Gulf countries, stressing that maintaining the current situation is not in the interest of any party.

Developments in Gaza and the wider region

Turning to Gaza, Al Ansari said Qatar had pursued a realistic and practical approach since the beginning of the war, working towards a ceasefire to prevent further suffering among Palestinians and wider regional escalation.

He noted that humanitarian assistance was still not entering the Strip in sufficient quantities, while attacks continued and the Israeli presence had intensified. He also pointed to escalating developments in the West Bank, describing them as a significant shift in the situation there.

The spokesperson further referred to continued Israeli operations in southern Lebanon, including strikes targeting villages and infrastructure.

He said Qatar would continue working with international partners to press Israel to meet its obligations under international law and halt violations against civilians. Qatar also remains committed to mediation efforts aimed at securing the full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which he said continues to be violated daily.

Qatar-Türkiye defence cooperation

On another issue, Al Ansari said the joint defence agreement between Qatar and Türkiye, together with the Badr Agreement signed in Doha, forms part of Qatar's efforts to strengthen its defence capabilities and develop partnerships to safeguard national security.

He described Qatar-Türkiye relations as strategic ties based on shared security interests, a common understanding of regional challenges and close cooperation at both leadership and institutional levels.

He added that countries across the region, including Qatar, are working towards establishing a regional security framework based on collective defence and cooperation in defence-related fields, particularly the defence industries.

Al Ansari also highlighted cooperation through regional partnerships, including the Joint Defence Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), saying such initiatives aim to reinforce stability and strengthen collective responses to regional security challenges.

Ongoing coordination with GCC states

Commenting on recent visits and meetings involving Gulf countries, Al Ansari described them as fraternal engagements forming part of regular communication between Qatar and its GCC partners.

He said communication between Qatar and other Gulf states had continued without interruption since the beginning of the crisis.

Source: QNA