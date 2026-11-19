Doha, November 19, 2026 : The Ministry of Interior has described the new Traffic Law, issued under Law No. 19 of 2026, as a significant step towards improving road safety, regulating road use and protecting lives and property.

The ministry said the legislation defines the responsibilities and obligations of road users while taking into account developments in transportation, traffic management technologies and enforcement procedures.

The law's provisions and implementation plans were outlined during a news conference held on Wednesday, attended by Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Muftah, Director of the Public Relations Department; Brigadier Ahmed Abdullah Al Harami, Director of the Legal Affairs Department; and Brigadier Jabr Ali Al Kubaisi, Director General of Traffic.

During the conference, Al Muftah said the event marked the launch of a media and public awareness campaign to familiarise different segments of society with the new legislation. He explained that the ministry had prepared a comprehensive plan to communicate the law's provisions clearly while maintaining legal accuracy.

The campaign will include multilingual guidance materials, comparisons with previous legislation, frequently asked questions, infographics and short videos, as well as media interviews and programmes.

The ministry's official channels and platforms will serve as central sources of information and updates. In coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic and the Legal Affairs Department, the Public Relations Department will also monitor public enquiries and online discussions, update awareness materials, address inaccurate information and provide media outlets with relevant reference materials.

Addressing the legal framework, Al Harami said the law reflects Qatar's vision and leadership directives to improve quality of life and support sustainable development. He noted that it contributes to the implementation of the Third National Development Strategy (2024–2030), particularly its fifth outcome, "High Quality of Life", which focuses on ensuring a safe and stable society.

He added that the legislation updates traffic regulations and procedures, strengthens oversight and compliance, and establishes a flexible framework capable of adapting to future developments in transportation and mobility. He urged the public to familiarise themselves with the law, its regulations and related procedures.

Meanwhile, Al Kubaisi said the new legislation responds to the expansion of Qatar's road network and infrastructure, alongside the growing range of transportation options.

He explained that it establishes a comprehensive framework defining road users' responsibilities and the obligations of individuals and companies, while regulating modern modes of transport and addressing behaviours that pose risks to road safety.

The law also aligns with the Ministry of Interior Strategy for 2024–2030 and its traffic safety objectives, as well as Qatar National Vision 2030, which places people at the centre of development.

The ministry emphasised that complying with the new legislation is a shared responsibility among all road users, adding that its implementation aims to prevent violations, improve road safety and protect lives and property.

Source: QNA