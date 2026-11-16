Qatar Prime Minister Meets Lebanese Counterpart to Discuss Bilateral Ties

Doha, November 16, 2026 : HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with Lebanese Prime Minister HE Dr. Nawaf Salam, who is visiting Qatar.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the energy and economic sectors, building on the outcomes of Sheikh Mohammed's recent visit to Lebanon.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and promote security and stability.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Qatar's firm support for Lebanon's stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also reiterated Qatar's continued solidarity with the Lebanese people and its backing for efforts to strengthen the country's state institutions.

Source: QNA