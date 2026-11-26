Cairo, November 26, 2026 : HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates Affairs Dr. Badr Abdelatty in Cairo on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and expand cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides also reviewed the latest regional developments, particularly ongoing diplomatic efforts and coordination aimed at easing tensions and promoting security and stability across the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's support for diplomatic initiatives seeking a solution that guarantees freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement to achieve lasting peace in the region.

Source: QNA