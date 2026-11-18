Doha, November 18, 2026: The General Authority of Customs and the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) have launched the second phase of the electronic integration project linking the Al Nadeeb Customs Clearance System with the Watheq Food Safety System.

The latest phase aims to strengthen Qatar's food control framework, improve procedures at the country's entry ports and support the efficient movement of goods into the local market.

The initiative builds on the strategic partnership between the two entities and the results achieved during the first phase, which helped reduce inspection times for food consignments by 50 percent.

The initial integration also accelerated customs clearance and release procedures, enabled electronic data exchange between the authorities and eliminated manual processes, improving the efficiency of food inspection and regulatory operations while facilitating trade.

The second phase will expand the integration through enhanced real-time data exchange and updates to information and decisions. It is also expected to improve customs release services, strengthen the management of food consignments and operational procedures, and broaden the range of integrated categories, documents and inspection data.

The phase will additionally introduce new regulatory and operational services to improve efficiency at border entry points.

The project marks a further step in strengthening electronic cooperation between the two entities, enhancing inspection and regulatory procedures, improving services for traders and other stakeholders, and supporting the smooth movement of goods while maintaining high standards of public health protection.

The integration of Al Nadeeb and Watheq also supports Qatar's wider digital transformation efforts and the development of smart government services.

Both authorities said the initiative reflects their commitment to continued cooperation, technological advancement and the improvement of government operations in response to evolving needs.

Source: QNA