Doha, November 22, 2026 : The Qatar Leadership Conference (QLC) 2026 brought together students to explore emerging global challenges and opportunities while strengthening their leadership, communication, independent thinking and teamwork skills.

Held over two days at Qatar Academy Doha in Education City under the theme "Negotiating the Future," the conference welcomed 535 students from Qatar Foundation (QF) schools and programmes.

Participants represented Awsaj Academy, Qatar Academy Al Khor, Qatar Academy Al Wakra, Qatar Academy Sidra and Education City High School, alongside students from initiatives including Awsaj Academy's PRIME programme and the Academic Bridge Program.

The student-led event featured workshops and discussions centred on three themes: "Power & Diplomacy," "Truth, Technology and Influence," and "Choices and Consequences."

Students were actively involved in planning the programme, conducting workshops and managing conference operations, gaining hands-on experience while developing their problem-solving and leadership abilities.

Executive Director of the Student Affairs and Community Engagement Department at QF's Pre-University Education, Sara Al Hajri, said the theme "Negotiating the Future" reflects the importance of preparing young people to understand a rapidly changing world and contribute to shaping what lies ahead.

She emphasized that young people's participation, ideas and ability to engage in dialogue and find solutions to shared challenges are essential to shaping the future.

Al Hajri explained that discussions on diplomacy, technology, influence and decision-making connect students' learning experiences with the issues likely to shape their future. She added that leadership involves not only making decisions but also listening, considering different perspectives and working collaboratively to achieve lasting positive change.

She noted that the conference gave students practical responsibilities in developing the programme, organizing the event and leading its activities, allowing them to test their abilities and learn through experience.

According to Al Hajri, the value of such initiatives extends beyond the workshops and discussions themselves, helping young people recognize the importance of their voices and ideas and encouraging them to take initiative and embrace responsibility within their communities.

She added that empowering young people requires providing opportunities, trusting their abilities and giving them the space to develop their potential and turn ideas into meaningful initiatives.

For her part, Gifted and Talented Programs Manager within QF's Pre-University Education Student Affairs and Community Engagement department, Dina Mutassem, said the conference reflects the Foundation's vision of preparing a generation capable of navigating a changing world and actively shaping its future.

She highlighted that education extends beyond academic achievement to include independent thinking, openness to different perspectives and responsible decision-making.

Mutassem also noted the importance of discussions on diplomacy, technology and the influence of information, given their direct relevance to young people's lives. Such conversations help students distinguish reliable information from misinformation, respect differing views and find common ground through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Source: QNA