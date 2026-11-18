Doha, November 18, 2026 : Qatar's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) recorded 58,716 procedures and outcomes across its Natural Reserves and Wildlife Protection sector during the third quarter of 2026, covering environmental inspections, wildlife trade regulation, vegetation protection and conservation programmes.

According to a ministry statement issued on Monday, the sector carried out 4,549 inspection rounds and 615 field visits, resulting in the detection of 3,650 environmental violations across its departments.

At the country's entry points, authorities recorded the import of 23,677 live wild animals and 1,582 wildlife-related products, derivatives and taxidermied specimens. They also issued 2,288 transit documents for falcons and completed 12 transactions to register falcon breeding data.

As part of efforts to regulate wildlife trade under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the Ministry issued 877 certificates for the import of wild birds and animals, 10 for exports and 269 for re-exports. It also registered details of 52 certificates covered by the convention.

In addition, 248 permits were issued for importing wildlife species not listed under CITES, while 12 permits were granted for their export.

Vegetation and wildlife conservation

Efforts to develop vegetation cover and control invasive species included planting 1,300 wild trees, supplying 3,050 wild seedlings and propagating 650 wild and marine trees and plants.

The Ministry also removed 2,925 Ghaf trees, conducted 407 field visits to rawdas (meadows) and planting sites, and assessed 235 development projects for their potential impact on vegetation cover. Three permits were issued to begin work in wild vegetation areas, alongside two surveys of rawdas outside natural reserves.

The Wildlife Development Department carried out 13 marine and coastal field visits and assessed five marine development projects. It also released 3,875 sea turtle hatchlings and captured 8,103 birds under its programme to control myna bird populations.

Inspections and enforcement

In the natural resources sector, authorities conducted 310 inspection rounds, recording seven violations at crushers and quarries. A further 195 field visits were completed, alongside 135 transactions and licensing procedures.

The Land Protection Department carried out 1,350 inspection rounds, averaging 450 per month, and recorded 3,217 violations. Of these, 792 were reported in July, 1,449 in August and 976 in September. The department also organized six workshops and three events.

Meanwhile, the Marine Protection Department conducted 999 inspection rounds and recorded 96 violations. Its activities also included publishing 88 awareness materials and media coverage items and addressing four environmental reports.

The department implemented two targeted campaigns: one to remove environmental encroachments from the seabed in the Al Add Al Sharqi area, south of Halul Island, in August; and another in September to raise awareness among marine vessels at Al Ruwais Port. The latter was conducted in cooperation with the Ministries of Interior, Transport and Municipality.

Natural reserves and rehabilitation

Within the Natural Reserves Sector, 1,890 inspection rounds were conducted, averaging 630 per month, resulting in 330 recorded violations. The sector also issued 11 violation reports and 191 permits.

Rehabilitation and captive breeding activities included 164 veterinary treatment procedures and examinations of 24 animals. The sector also recorded the birth of 31 animals and the hatching of nine birds.

The Ministry added that its departments organized a total of 34 awareness and training activities during the third quarter.

Source: QNA