Doha, November 18, 2026 : The State of Qatar has strongly condemned renewed Iranian attacks targeting the territories of Kuwait and Bahrain, describing them as violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries and breaches of international law, the UN Charter and the principles of good neighbourliness.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that the continuation of the attacks marks a dangerous escalation that could complicate efforts to contain tensions and undermine diplomatic and political initiatives aimed at promoting regional security and stability.

The ministry emphasised the need to uphold international law and respect good-neighbourly principles. It called for dialogue and diplomatic solutions to prevent further escalation and avoid widening regional tensions.

Qatar reaffirmed its full solidarity with Kuwait and Bahrain, expressing support for all measures taken by both countries to safeguard their sovereignty and security.