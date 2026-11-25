Doha, November 25, 2026 : The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the Houthi group's attack on a tower at the Financial Center in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, describing it as an act of aggression that disregards civilian lives and violates Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and international law.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's firm rejection of attacks targeting civilians and civilian facilities, calling for an immediate end to such irresponsible actions.

The Ministry also reiterated Qatar's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all legitimate measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and interests.

It stressed that Saudi Arabia's security is an integral part of Qatar's security and the collective security framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

Source: QNA