London, November 17, 2026 : Qatar has reiterated its commitment to mediation and peaceful conflict resolution, describing these efforts as both an international responsibility and a matter of national interest.

The position was outlined by HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi during a high-level session at the Future Resilience Forum in London.

Al Khulaifi said Qatar's security and prosperity are closely connected to stability in the region and beyond. He emphasized that peaceful dispute resolution is a long-standing principle of Qatar's foreign policy and is enshrined in its Constitution.

He also discussed the concept of "Thriving States", recently introduced by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

The concept highlights that a country's international influence is shaped not only by its geographical size, population or military strength, but also by its credibility, trust and diplomatic relationships, which can help bridge differences and bring conflicting parties together.

Al Khulaifi called for stronger cooperation among thriving states in mediation and conflict resolution, making use of their diplomatic, economic and humanitarian resources and expertise to support peace initiatives and help ensure agreements are implemented and sustained.

He outlined Qatar's mediation efforts at regional and international levels, including its successful mediation between the United States and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela over the exchange of a number of prisoners.

He also highlighted Qatar's participation with international partners in supporting the peace process in Colombia, as well as its joint efforts with Egypt, Türkiye and the United States concerning the Gaza Strip.

Other initiatives included Qatar's diplomatic engagement in the Great Lakes region and humanitarian efforts to reunite Ukrainian children with their families.

The minister stressed the need to safeguard mediation processes and those involved in them, calling for respect for the sovereignty of mediating states, the safety of negotiators and the confidentiality of discussions.

He said attacks targeting Qatar had reinforced the need for stronger protections for diplomatic processes.

Al Khulaifi also highlighted Qatar's partnership with the United Kingdom in conflict resolution, emphasizing the importance of building on the memorandum of understanding signed by both countries to strengthen mediation expertise and support efforts to achieve lasting peace.

Concluding his remarks, he said the responsibility of thriving states extends beyond ensuring stability and prosperity for their own populations to contributing to peace and stability internationally.

He added that even when mistrust, delays and withdrawals from negotiations threaten diplomatic initiatives, thriving states should encourage conflicting parties to return to the negotiating table and rebuild confidence in the prospects for a more peaceful future.

Source: QNA