Doha, November 18, 2026 : The 21st edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup gets underway in Doha on Thursday, November 19, with Qatar facing Panama in their opening Group A fixture at Ibrahim Khalfan Stadium in Aspire Zone.

Group A also features Egypt and Greece.

Qatar is hosting the tournament for the second consecutive year, following a 2025 FIFA Council decision to stage the competition in Doha annually through 2029.

The 2026 edition brings together 48 national teams divided into 12 groups, with 104 matches scheduled. Games will be held at Aspire Zone venues through the semifinals and third-place playoff, while the final is set for December 13 at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Qatar will make its ninth appearance in the competition, hoping to advance to the round of 32 with a new generation of players.

Head coach Alvaro Mejia has named a 21-player squad, including goalkeepers Mohammed Mirghani, Hossam Alabd and Bakri Mohammed. The rest of the squad comprises Iwokonli Samuel, Ahmed Adel, Ahmed Wael, Adham Adnan, Diaa Eldin Alarabi, Taha Nassir, Sami Darani, Shaher Wael, Abdullah Babiker, Ali Mohammed, Omar Ayman, Omar Mohammed, Matteo Esparza, Mohsen Alhajri, Mohammed Fadhel, Cristiano Soria, Hadi Khalil and Youssef Islam.

Mejia said the tournament offers young players an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities against top international teams. He expressed confidence in the squad and said the competition could help identify emerging talent for Qatari football.

Qatar made its debut at the inaugural FIFA U-17 World Cup in China in 1985, but exited in the group stage after losing to Brazil, Mexico and Hungary.

The team's strongest performance came in the 1991 edition in Italy, where it finished fourth. Qatar progressed from its group after defeating Australia, drawing with Congo and losing to Mexico. It then overcame the United States in a quarterfinal penalty shootout before losing to Ghana on penalties in the semifinals. Qatar also lost the third-place playoff to Argentina on penalties after a goalless draw.

Qatar was eliminated in the group stage in the 1993 and 1995 editions, held in Japan and Ecuador, respectively. In 1999, the team reached the quarterfinals in New Zealand, where it was defeated 1-0 by Australia.

Thursday's opening programme will also feature seven other fixtures: France against Haiti, New Caledonia against Ecuador, South Korea against Uganda, Saudi Arabia against Uruguay, Mozambique against Denmark, Egypt against Greece, and Argentina against Australia.

Source: QNA