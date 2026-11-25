Washington, November 25, 2026 : Qatar and the United States have signed an agreement and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), critical minerals and rare earth elements.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the Eighth Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue in Washington, co-chaired by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick signed an AI acceleration partnership agreement between the two governments at the US Department of Commerce headquarters.

According to a statement by Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the agreement seeks to strengthen cooperation in AI, advanced semiconductors and digital infrastructure. It also aims to facilitate access to advanced technologies and encourage reciprocal investments and partnerships between private-sector institutions, supporting innovation and the economic and technological competitiveness of both countries.

Dr. Al Sayed also signed an MoU on securing supplies of critical minerals and rare earth elements across the mining and processing sectors. The signing took place during the dialogue's economic session on trade and investment, which he co-chaired with US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jacob Helberg.

The MoU aims to diversify and secure supply chains for critical minerals and rare earth elements while promoting joint investments in mining, processing and related industries. These efforts are intended to strengthen economic security and improve supply chain resilience.

The two instruments are expected to further advance cooperation between Qatar and the United States, particularly within the framework of the Pax Silica initiative. They also reflect Qatar's focus on expanding partnerships with the United States in strategic and emerging sectors.

The agreements build on the two countries' established economic, trade and investment ties, creating further opportunities for cooperation and investment while supporting shared interests, innovation, economic security and sustainable growth.

Source: QNA