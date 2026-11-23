Doha, November 23, 2026 : Qatar and the Republic of Korea held the second round of political consultations between their foreign ministries in Doha on Sunday, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation.

The consultations were co-chaired by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and HE Chung Eui-hae, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs of the Republic of Korea.

Both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation across areas of mutual interest and further develop relations between the two countries. They also exchanged views on a range of issues of shared concern.

Source: QNA