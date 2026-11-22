Bonn, Germany, November 22, 2026 : HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia Hendrik Wüst inaugurated the Qatar-Germany Economic Dialogue in Bonn on Saturday.

In his opening remarks, HE the Prime Minister said HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's state visit to Germany had provided fresh momentum to bilateral relations, reflecting the commitment of both countries' leaders to strengthening cooperation, maintaining dialogue and developing practical partnerships in areas of shared interest.

He also highlighted Wüst's visit to Doha in April 2025, accompanied by a delegation of business leaders, which provided officials and companies from both sides with an opportunity to explore potential areas of cooperation and economic complementarities. Qatar, he said, looks forward to building on those discussions and translating them into tangible partnerships between Qatari businesses and companies in North Rhine-Westphalia.

HE the Prime Minister described North Rhine-Westphalia's strong industrial and commercial position as making it an important partner for Qatar. He expressed his satisfaction at the opportunity to further develop the longstanding ties between the two sides for the benefit of both peoples.

He noted that North Rhine-Westphalia is one of Germany's leading industrial regions, with extensive expertise in technology, innovation and scientific research. These strengths align with Qatar's priorities of diversifying its economy and enhancing competitiveness under Qatar National Vision 2030.

He added that Qatar's modern infrastructure and investment-friendly environment provide companies from the German state with opportunities to establish a long-term presence, develop partnerships with local businesses and contribute to the country's development. Cooperation that draws on North Rhine-Westphalia's industrial expertise in sectors aligned with Qatar's priorities could generate benefits for both sides.

Highlighting the growth of bilateral economic ties, HE the Prime Minister said trade between Qatar and Germany reached approximately $2.2 billion in 2025, representing an increase of 11.8 percent. He also pointed to the expanding presence of German companies in Qatar and said Qatari investments in Germany reflected confidence in the partnership's long-term potential.

He reaffirmed Qatar's interest in partnerships that leverage North Rhine-Westphalia's industrial strengths in sectors aligned with the country's investment and development priorities, emphasizing the private sector's central role in turning these opportunities into projects that create sustainable value in both markets.

HE the Prime Minister expressed hope that the dialogue would encourage continued engagement between companies and institutions and lead to partnerships extending beyond the event, further strengthening trade relations between Qatar and North Rhine-Westphalia and delivering tangible benefits to both countries.

Source: QNA