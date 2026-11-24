Doha, November 24, 2026 : Qatar and Italy have discussed ways to expand military cooperation during a meeting between senior defence officials in Doha.

The talks brought together HE Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces Lt. Gen. (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai and visiting HE Chief of the Italian Defense Staff Gen. Luciano Portolano, who was accompanied by a delegation.

Both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and explored opportunities to further strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.

Senior military officers and officials from both sides attended the meeting.

Source: QNA