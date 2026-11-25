Ottawa, November 25, 2026 : Qatar and Canada held a session on political cooperation as part of the first Strategic Dialogue between the two countries, in Ottawa.

The Qatari delegation was headed by HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaif, while the Canadian side was led by HE Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arun Thangaraj.

During the session, both sides reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, including the latest situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as developments in Syria and Lebanon. Discussions also covered issues related to Latin America and diplomatic efforts to address crises and promote security and stability.

The two delegations discussed enhancing coordination and consultation on matters of mutual interest, expanding cooperation in mediation and the peaceful settlement of disputes, and supporting international initiatives to maintain peace and security.

Dr. Al Khulaif reaffirmed Qatar's support for diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at ensuring freedom of maritime navigation and paving the way for a comprehensive agreement that would achieve lasting peace in the region.

He also emphasised the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation, respecting international law and the principles of the UN Charter, and prioritising dialogue and diplomatic solutions to conflicts as key means of promoting sustainable peace and regional and international stability.

Source: QNA