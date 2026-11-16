Philippines and Australia Update Defence Pact to Expand Military Cooperation

Manila, November 16, 2026 : The Philippines and Australia have signed an updated defence cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening their military partnership, improving coordination in joint operations and exercises, and building on their existing visiting forces arrangements.

According to the Philippine News Agency (PNA), the agreement was signed by Philippine Defence Secretary Gilbert Teodoro and Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Marc Innes-Brown during a ceremony at the southern port of Manila. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is on a visit to the Philippines, attended the event.

The new agreement updates a 1995 memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation and builds on the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement signed by the two countries in 2007, which entered into force in 2012.

Teodoro said the updated arrangement would streamline coordination procedures and strengthen cooperation in joint maritime patrols, including activities involving other countries with similar arrangements.

He added that the agreement would support the Philippines' deterrence capabilities in the Western Philippine Sea, part of the South China Sea, where Manila and Beijing have competing territorial claims.

The pact also provides for expanded naval, air and land military activities between the two countries, while facilitating humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations.

Source: QNA