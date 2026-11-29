Doha, November 28, 2026 : The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has received accreditation from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) to provide Continuing Medical Education (CME) and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) activities for healthcare practitioners across various health professions.

The accreditation, granted after PHCC met the Ministry's approved standards and requirements, is valid from November 1, 2026, until October 31, 2031.

The recognition reinforces PHCC's role in promoting continuous learning and delivering evidence-based training and professional development programmes in line with recognised professional standards.

In a statement, PHCC highlighted its focus on investing in human capital as a key element in advancing primary healthcare, strengthening the capabilities of healthcare professionals and ensuring they remain up to date with scientific and professional developments.

The corporation said its CPD programmes are designed to identify employees' training needs and align them with healthcare service requirements, with particular emphasis on providing safe, high-quality and patient-centred care.

It added that the accreditation marks an important step in strengthening its internal education, training and professional development system, while expanding learning opportunities across different healthcare specialties and professions.

According to PHCC, the accreditation also recognises the efforts of the corporation and its workforce in pursuing organisational excellence and improving health outcomes for the community across Qatar.

Source: QNA