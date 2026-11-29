Doha, November 29, 2026 : Old Doha Port has concluded the fourth edition of its annual Seabed Cleaning Initiative, bringing together more than 70 divers and 15 volunteers to remove waste from the marina seabed at depths of up to six metres.

The operation, held in collaboration with government entities and private sector partners, targeted debris identified through a preliminary survey conducted earlier in November across 8,240 square metres of the marina seabed.

The waste collected included car tyres, iron pipes, abandoned fishing lines, plastic bags and bottles, along with other debris that could threaten marine life and safe navigation within the marina.

According to Old Doha Port, all collected materials were weighed and sorted on site, with recyclable waste sent to specialised recycling facilities.

The port said the initiative reflects its responsibility towards protecting the marine environment and was made possible through the planning, technical expertise and joint efforts of participating divers, volunteers and partner organisations.

This year's edition received support from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Ministry of Municipality, the Coast Guard, ExxonMobil Qatar, Seashore, Green Energy, Aces and Mr. Valet. Their contributions included manpower, cleaning teams, logistical assistance, boats for divers and rescue patrol vessels.

Launched in 2023, the Seabed Cleaning Initiative forms part of Old Doha Port's wider sustainability programme. Other measures include regulated waste management for vessels at the marina, oil spill response preparedness and solar-powered infrastructure across public areas.

These efforts support the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country's commitment to preserving its marine environment.

Source: QNA