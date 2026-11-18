Washington, November 18, 2026 : NASA has announced that its Terra satellite will stop collecting scientific data on December 1, bringing its 27-year mission to an end after providing decades of observations of Earth's atmosphere, land, oceans and biological systems.

Launched on December 18, 1999, Terra was originally designed for a six-year mission but remained operational for more than four times its planned lifespan. NASA said the spacecraft's aging systems and gradually drifting orbit have led to the decision to begin winding down the mission.

Throughout its operation, Terra collected extensive data documenting changes in land use, wildfire activity, dust and smoke movement, atmospheric composition and ice cover.

According to NASA, the satellite's observations have supported public safety measures and decisions involving agriculture and water resources, while also contributing to commercial, social and humanitarian applications.

Terra is equipped with five Earth-observing instruments: ASTER, CERES, MISR, MOPITT and MODIS. NASA noted that MOPITT, along with some components of CERES and ASTER, had already been switched off to conserve power.

The mission team will now begin decommissioning the spacecraft, using its remaining fuel to lower its orbit before shutting down all onboard systems in January 2027.

NASA confirmed that the scientific data collected throughout Terra's mission will remain freely accessible to the public.

Source: QNA