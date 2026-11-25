Doha, November 25, 2026 : The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) has concluded its 2026 Annual School Theatre Festival, held under the patronage of HE Minister of Education and Higher Education Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater.

Held under the theme of stories inspired by the spirit of the Arabic language, this year's festival highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting Arabic in schools while showcasing theatre's role in developing students' linguistic, artistic and creative abilities.

Assistant Undersecretary for Education Affairs at MOEHE Ibrahim Abdullah Al Mohannadi said school theatre provides students with an engaging environment to use Arabic in dialogue and self-expression. This helps strengthen their connection with the language and build confidence in speaking it, while allowing them to discover and develop their talents.

He noted that the initiative supports the ministry's efforts to diversify learning opportunities and develop students' abilities, in line with the human development pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al Mohannadi added that the festival's theme encouraged students to reconnect with their heritage and communities by drawing inspiration from meaningful stories and presenting them from a contemporary perspective. He stressed the importance of preserving cultural identity and passing its legacy on to future generations.

He also described theatre as an interactive learning environment that deepens students' understanding, strengthens self-expression and respect for differing opinions, and encourages appreciation of beauty and diversity. It also reinforces pride in national and cultural identity.

Emphasising the shared responsibility of schools, families and society in safeguarding Arabic, Al Mohannadi said maintaining the language's place among younger generations is essential to preserving cultural memory and its wider civilisational role.

Acting Director of the Educational Guidance Department Fatima Al Rashid said the festival helps shape students' personalities and build self-confidence. She highlighted its contribution to developing public speaking, communication, critical thinking and teamwork skills, while promoting human values and national identity.

The festival featured 15 theatrical performances that showcased students' creativity and artistic talents, alongside the educational and artistic efforts of schools, teachers and supervisors in delivering high-quality productions with meaningful content and strong Arabic-language expression.

The closing ceremony also included an educational segment highlighting the influence of teachers and the role of students in carrying their lessons forward. It demonstrated how theatre education helps shape students' personalities, develop their creative, linguistic and social skills, and enable teachers to identify and nurture emerging talent.

The event concluded with the recognition of participating schools, teachers and supervisors for their contributions to the festival and their efforts to encourage student talent and strengthen the presence of theatre in schools.

Source: QNA