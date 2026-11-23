Washington, November 23, 2026 : Microsoft has addressed a security vulnerability in its Entra Connect Health service that allowed unauthorized read-only access to certain tenant-level contact details and configuration metadata, the company announced.

The flaw affected the cloud-based monitoring service, which allows administrators to track the health, performance and alerts of their on-premises identity infrastructure through the Microsoft Entra admin center.

Microsoft said the information accessed included email addresses linked to tenant technical contacts and administrator accounts, alongside certain tenant and service-monitoring details. These included tenant identifiers, organizational and regional information, Microsoft Entra license tiers and directory synchronization status.

The company clarified that the incident did not expose user passwords or password hashes, authentication tokens, valid cryptographic keys, Azure subscription information, or details about on-premises servers and Active Directory infrastructure. Its investigation also found no unauthorized configuration changes.

Microsoft said the vulnerability had been fixed through a service-side update, meaning customers do not need to install software updates or take additional remediation steps to address the flaw.

However, the company advised organizations to alert their security teams to the potential for targeted phishing and social-engineering attempts using the exposed contact and tenant information.

It also recommended ensuring that privileged accounts are protected with phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication, reviewing Microsoft Entra and Connect Health configurations, and checking audit and sign-in logs for suspicious activity.

Source: QNA