Doha, November 25, 2026 : Qatar's Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) has signed a cooperation agreement with US-based health and fitness technology company WHOOP to strengthen personnel fitness, training and operational readiness through wearable devices and data analytics.

Signed in Doha on Tuesday, the agreement provides for integrating WHOOP's wearable technology and data analysis systems into Lekhwiya's training programmes. The technology will enable closer monitoring of physical performance, recovery indicators and endurance.

The agreement was signed by Lekhwiya's Assistant Commander for Security Operations Staff Major General Nawaf Al Ali and WHOOP CEO Will Ahmed.

Lekhwiya's Assistant Director of the Legal Affairs Department Brigadier General Ali Al Kuwari said the partnership supports the force's broader strategy to develop human capabilities and keep pace with technological advancements.

He explained that wearable technology would help personnel adapt to demanding conditions and improve their physical endurance. The systems will also enable the force to track performance indicators, use data-driven insights to assess fitness, refine training programmes and enhance personnel efficiency and response times during security operations.

For his part, Ahmed said the agreement reflects WHOOP's continued investment in Qatar and supports the company's mission to advance human performance.

He highlighted the role of modern technology in measuring physical performance and improving the fitness and readiness of Lekhwiya personnel, particularly in preparing them for demanding field operations. He also expressed interest in further developing the partnership with the force.

Source: QNA