Doha, November 23, 2026 : Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA), through its Conservation and Energy Efficiency Department, organized a technical workshop titled "Energy and Water Efficiency in Building Operations" to promote efficient resource use and support sustainability efforts.

The workshop was held in line with the objectives of the National Program for Conservation and Energy Efficiency, Tarsheed, which aims to improve electricity and water consumption efficiency, encourage the adoption of technical best practices and develop specialized expertise in the field.

It targeted engineers, technicians and professionals involved in building operations and maintenance, facilities management and related services. The sessions focused on practical approaches to reducing electricity and water waste, improving the performance of systems and equipment, and identifying opportunities to enhance operational efficiency.

Participants were introduced to the Tarsheed Code for Energy and Water Efficiency and reviewed best practices for applying its requirements to building operations. The discussions also covered ways to monitor and analyze consumption patterns, identify energy losses and high-consumption equipment, and implement measures to improve efficiency.

A key area of focus was heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. The workshop highlighted the importance of proper operation and maintenance, adjusting temperatures and operating schedules according to actual requirements, and regularly monitoring system performance. It also emphasized the significant share of electricity consumed by cooling systems in buildings, particularly under Qatar's climatic conditions.

On water conservation, the workshop examined ways to reduce waste through consumption monitoring, early leak detection, the use of water-efficient fixtures and improved maintenance and operational practices.

The programme also explored the role of Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) in developing and implementing efficiency projects. Their work can include analyzing consumption patterns, identifying potential savings, proposing technical solutions, carrying out improvement measures and monitoring results.

In addition, participants learned about the Energy Excellence Certification, which encourages facilities to adopt more efficient energy management practices and pursue continuous performance improvements, helping strengthen institutional approaches to sustainability and responsible resource use.

Source: QNA