Baghdad, November 23, 2026 : Iraqi security personnel killed an ISIS leader during a security operation in Diyala Governorate in northeastern Iraq, following an armed clash that left several other militants wounded, the Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the service said the operation was based on intelligence that helped locate and target the militant leader. It added that those wounded fled the scene following the confrontation.

According to the INSS, the slain individual had held several positions within ISIS and was involved in planning attacks targeting Iraqi security personnel, security checkpoints and civilians cooperating with security forces.

The service said the operation formed part of ongoing intelligence and security efforts to pursue ISIS leaders and members.

Source: QNA