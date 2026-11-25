Doha, November 25, 2026 : HE Minister of Interior, Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) and Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Police Academy Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani chaired the Council's second meeting of 2026 on Tuesday, attended by Their Excellencies the Council members.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed several academic and training-related matters on its agenda.

It also approved the awarding of master's degrees to students who completed the graduation requirements for the College of Graduate Studies programmes in the Fall 2026 semester, as well as bachelor's degrees to eligible students from the ninth batch of the Police College.

Source: QNA