'Inside Gaza' Wins Best Film Award at Canada's CINEMANIA Festival

Ottawa, November 16, 2026 : The documentary Inside Gaza has received the Best Film award at the CINEMANIA Francophone Film Festival in Montreal, Canada.

The 72-minute production follows the daily lives of four Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalists, documenting the challenges and hardships they faced while reporting from the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Directed by Helene Lam Trong, the film draws almost entirely on AFP footage, much of it recorded by journalists whose personal experiences and accounts are featured throughout the documentary.

Adel Zaanoun, one of the journalists featured in the film, called for continued support for journalists worldwide in defence of press freedom.

Inside Gaza previously won the Grand Prix at the 33rd FiGRA International Festival of Social and Current Affairs Documentaries in France in April 2026. It also received an award at New Zealand's Doc Edge Film Festival in July 2026, with expectations that it could enter the race for the 2027 Academy Awards.

Source: QNA