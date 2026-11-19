Bern, November 19, 2026 : HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani was accorded an official reception ceremony at the Swiss Parliament building in Bern on the occasion of His Highness's state visit to Switzerland.

Upon his arrival, HH the Amir was welcomed by HE President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin.

The ceremony included a formal exchange of greetings between HH the Amir and members of the official Swiss delegation, while members of the Qatari delegation accompanying His Highness greeted the Swiss President.

The national anthems of Qatar and Switzerland were then played, after which HH the Amir inspected the guard of honour.

HH the Amir and the Swiss President subsequently greeted members of the public who had gathered to welcome them.

Source: QNA