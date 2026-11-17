Doha, November 17, 2026 : HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received HH Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor of the United Arab Emirates, along with his accompanying delegation, at the Amiri Diwan on Monday.

During the meeting, Sheikh Tahnoon conveyed the greetings of UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to HH the Amir, together with his wishes for the Amir’s continued good health and happiness and for Qatar and its people further progress and prosperity.

In return, HH the Amir asked Sheikh Tahnoon to convey his greetings to the UAE President, along with his wishes for his continued well-being and for the UAE and its people continued growth and prosperity.

The two sides reviewed the longstanding fraternal relations between Qatar and the UAE and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation. They also exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, and several ministers and senior officials.

The UAE delegation included HH Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; HE Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; and other senior officials.

Source: QNA