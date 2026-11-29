Doha, November 29, 2026 : HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame at Lusail Palace on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the friendly ties between Qatar and Rwanda and explored ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi and Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, along with several senior officials.

Senior officials accompanying the Rwandan President also attended the meeting.

Source: QNA