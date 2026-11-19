Bern, November 19, 2026 : HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin held an official talks session at the Bernerhof in Bern.

At the beginning of the meeting, President Parmelin welcomed HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, expressing his pleasure at hosting His Highness in Bern and his hope that the state visit would further strengthen cooperation between Qatar and Switzerland.

He praised the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation and expressed his expectation that the partnership would continue to expand across various fields.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his pleasure at visiting Switzerland on a state visit and thanked the Swiss President, government and people for their warm welcome and hospitality.

His Highness highlighted the strong relations between the two countries, noting their continued development through longstanding friendship and cooperation across several areas.

The Qatari delegation attending the talks included HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani; HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Khulaifi; HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari; HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi; and HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani, alongside other members of the official delegation.

Representing Switzerland were HE Vice President of the Swiss Confederation and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis; HE Member of the Federal Council and Head of the Federal Department of Finance Karin Keller-Sutter; HE Member of the Federal Council and Head of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications Albert Rosti; HE Federal Council Spokesperson and Vice Chancellor Nicole Lamon; and HE State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) Helene Budliger Artieda, along with other senior officials.

Source: QNA