Bern, November 19, 2026 : HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited the Federal Assembly of Switzerland, also known as the Swiss Parliament, at the Federal Palace in Bern on Wednesday, as part of His Highness's state visit to the country.

Upon arrival, HH the Amir was welcomed by HE President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin.

Addressing the Swiss Federal Council and Federal Assembly, HH the Amir said the partnership between Qatar and Switzerland is founded on mutual trust and respect and has continued to develop since the establishment of diplomatic relations through political dialogue and cooperation in trade, investment and scientific research.

His Highness highlighted the two countries' shared commitment to human dignity and rights, as well as their belief in the close connection between peace and prosperity.

HH the Amir expressed Qatar's interest in expanding trade and investment ties and strengthening cooperation between institutions and businesses in both countries, particularly in the knowledge economy, energy and healthcare. He also pointed to opportunities for closer collaboration in education, scientific research, technology, innovation and sustainable development.

His Highness noted that Qatar National Vision 2030 provides a framework for human development, economic diversification and sustainability, adding that cooperation with Switzerland supports these objectives.

Reflecting on the foundations of prosperous nations, HH the Amir stressed that countries should not pursue prosperity in isolation or at the expense of others. He said investment in people, knowledge exchange and the creation of opportunities could enable nations to achieve shared progress, stability and prosperity.

On regional affairs, His Highness emphasised that lasting stability requires dialogue, respect for state sovereignty, adherence to international law and the protection of civilians. He reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to this approach, working with partners such as Switzerland to ease tensions and promote peaceful solutions.

HH the Amir expressed hope that the visit would open new opportunities for practical, long-term cooperation based on the strengths of both countries and the aspirations of their peoples. He also voiced confidence in their continued efforts to advance peace, stability and prosperity.

For his part, President Parmelin welcomed HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, describing the visit as historically significant as the first state visit by HH the Amir to Switzerland. He conveyed the Swiss Federal Council's positive outlook on the future of bilateral relations.

The Swiss President highlighted the development of ties into a broad partnership covering foreign policy, the economy, finance, education, scientific research and culture. He said the relationship was built on mutual trust, reliability, long-term vision and a shared commitment to creating opportunities for businesses and individuals.

He also stressed the importance of expanding economic, financial and scientific cooperation, building on the free trade agreement between the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) states and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which provides a legal foundation for bilateral relations.

President Parmelin commended Qatar's role in mediation and conflict resolution, noting the complementary expertise of the two countries and the importance of building on the memorandum of understanding signed in 2025.

He also welcomed Qatar's accession as a partner state to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), coinciding with Switzerland's chairmanship of the organisation. The Swiss President expressed solidarity with Qatar's leadership and people amid regional conflicts and stressed the need for de-escalation and respect for international humanitarian law.

HH the Amir was accompanied by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and members of the official delegation.

Source: QNA