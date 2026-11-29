Doha, November 29, 2026 : Mercedes driver George Russell secured pole position for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix after setting the fastest time in all three qualifying segments at Lusail International Circuit.

The British driver clocked a best lap of 1 minute 21.695 seconds, finishing 0.128 seconds ahead of teammate Kimi Antonelli, who claimed second place. McLaren's Lando Norris qualified third, followed by teammate Oscar Piastri in fourth.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar outqualified Max Verstappen to take fifth, with the Dutch driver settling for sixth. Charles Leclerc placed seventh for Ferrari, while Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad took eighth, ahead of Lewis Hamilton in ninth. Liam Lawson completed the top 10.

Ollie Bearman narrowly missed out on a place in Q3, qualifying 11th for Haas. Alpine's Pierre Gasly took 12th, followed by Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto in 13th and Alpine's Franco Colapinto in 14th. Rafael Camara and Audi's Nico Hulkenberg occupied 15th and 16th respectively.

Williams drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon were eliminated in 17th and 18th, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll qualified 19th and 20th. Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez completed the field in 21st and 22nd, with Perez also facing a five-place grid penalty carried over from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Russell described the Mercedes W17's performance as excellent, saying he had enjoyed a strong feeling with the car from the opening qualifying session after trailing Antonelli throughout the three practice sessions.

The result marked Russell's sixth pole position of the season and Mercedes' first front-row lockout since the Canadian Grand Prix.

He credited the team's recent upgrades and continued setup improvements for the car's performance, particularly on the high-speed corners of the Lusail circuit.

Russell said the track was among his favourites on the calendar and expressed confidence ahead of Sunday's race, as he seeks his first victory since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Source: QNA