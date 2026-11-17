Brussels, November 17, 2026 : Foreign ministers from the 27 European Union (EU) member states have agreed to move forward with the EU-Syria Association Agreement, which was first drafted in 2008, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced on Monday.

Kallas said the member states had underlined the importance of maintaining relations with Syria, warning that disengagement could leave room for other international actors to expand their influence.

Once the 2008 agreement is finalised, discussions will begin on potential amendments, taking into consideration the current human rights situation in Syria and Damascus' previous support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

The decision follows the resumption of the 1978 Cooperation Agreement between the European Economic Community and the Syrian Arab Republic.

The first EU-Syria High-Level Political Dialogue was held last May. The EU also pledged €620 million (approximately $718 million) in support for Syria during 2026 and 2027, covering humanitarian assistance as well as social and economic recovery efforts.

Source: QNA