Doha, November 29, 2026 : The Doha Film Festival 2026 has concluded its nine-day programme, with the Doha Film Institute (DFI) announcing the winners of its competition categories during the closing ceremony.

The event brought together filmmakers and audiences for a programme of film screenings, discussions and community activities, celebrating independent cinema and diverse storytelling from around the world.

The closing ceremony was attended by HE Chairperson of DFI Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani; HE Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie; HE Managing Director and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Leadership Centre Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al-Thani; Chief Executive Officer of Media City Qatar Hamad Omar Al Mannai; Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi; and Chief Executive Officer of Old Doha Port Eng. Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, among other dignitaries.

Festival Director and DFI CEO Fatma Hassan Alremaihi said the festival recognises the ability of cinema to cross borders, challenge perspectives and bring the experiences of different communities to international audiences.

She added that the event provides a platform for filmmakers and independent voices, while encouraging stories that might otherwise remain unheard. She also highlighted cinema's role in shaping perspectives, fostering connections and promoting greater understanding.

International Feature Film Competition

The jury was led by Japanese director Naomi Kawase, alongside French-Tunisian actor Adam Bessa, Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha, Italian documentary filmmaker Gianfranco Rosi and Palestinian filmmaker and artist Kamal Aljafari.

The winners were:

Special Mention: 9 Temples to Heaven by Sompot Chidgasornpongse

Best Performance: Josette Kwanya for House of the Wind, directed by Auguste Bernard Kouemo Yanghu (posthumous award)

Best Artistic Achievement in Documentary: Bardi by Tala Hadid

Best Artistic Achievement in Narrative: Filipiñana by Rafael Manuel

Best Documentary: Concrete Land by Asmahan Bkerat

Best Narrative: A Girl Unknown by Zou Jing

FIPRESCI Prize: Concrete Land by Asmahan Bkerat

International Short Film Competition

The jury was headed by French-Moroccan producer Karim Aitouna, with Malaysian filmmaker Amanda Nell Eu and Swiss-Rwandan actress and filmmaker Kayije Kagame.

The awards went to:

Special Mention: Nothing Happens After Your Absence by Ibrahim Omar

Best Performance: Damián López for For the Opponents

Best Director: Maryam Tafakory for Ghazal-e Sorkh

Best Film: Whispers of a Burning Scent by Mo Harawe

Made in Qatar Competition

The jury was led by Lebanese actress and filmmaker Yumna Marwan, alongside Qatari filmmaker Al Johara Al Thani and Palestinian-Belgian filmmaker and producer Naël Khleifi.

The winners were:

Special Mention: Ghafleh by Tony El Ghazal

Abdulaziz Jassim Award for Best Performance: Amneh Aldam for Light to Ashes by Nadia Al-Khater

Best Director: Sebastian Delascasas for In the Silence After

Best Film: Crawling Into Myself by Hamad Al-Fayhani

Ajyal Film Competition

Winners in the Ajyal category were selected by an international youth jury comprising participants aged 16 to 25.

The awards went to:

Best Short Film: We Were Here by Pranav Bhasin

Best Feature Film: We Are Aliens by Kohei Kadowaki

Audience Award: Jodari Meno by Qatari filmmaker, physician, entrepreneur and underwater image-maker Dr. Jamal Rashid Alkhanji

With total prizes exceeding $300,000, the 2026 festival featured four main competition sections: International Feature Film, International Short Film, Made in Qatar and Ajyal, alongside the inaugural FIPRESCI Prize.

Source: QNA